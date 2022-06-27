'He Is Someone Who Lives And Breathes The Club' - Jay Spearing Rejoins Liverpool FC

Jay Spearing has rejoined the Liverpool academy setup to work with managers Marc Bridge-Wilkinson and Tim Jenkins.

After joining as a 16-year-old, the midfielder returns to Merseyside with a wealth of experience across all four divisions.

Alex Inglethorpe told liverpool.com:

"Jay is still quite young and the impact he can have around the U18s is invaluable because he is someone who lives and breathes this club."

The former player joins from Tranmere, having previously captained the Reds to the FA Youth Cup title before making 55 appearances for the first team.

Jay Spearing features for the Reds under former manager Kenny Dalglish. (sipa USA)

He will be coaching the U18 side full-time and will have a significant influence on the training pitch.

Spearing will also be eligible to feature for the U21s side and work with academy stars on the pitch.

New signings within the youth system, such as Ben Doak, will benefit greatly from his return and the knowledge he can impart.

On top of this, Liverpool FC continues to display how tightly knit the club is by supporting the careers of former stars and youth talents.

Read More Liverpool Coverage