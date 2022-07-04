Skip to main content

'He Will Score Goals' - Robbie Fowler On How Darwin Nunez Can Bring A New Threat To Liverpool

Robbie Fowler believes Darwin Nunez can hit the ground running at Liverpool, and give them a new threat in central areas.

Nunez joined the Reds from Benfica for a fee rising to £85million last month, following Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich.

The 6"1 strikers' power and pace means he fits a different profile to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, which Fowler said could be beneficial when the Reds come up against teams who sit back.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, speaking to bettingexpert, Fowler said: "I think one of Liverpool’s problems, it sounds stupid because of everything, I’ve seen in the last couple of years. 

"A lot of teams have played sort of sitting deep. Liverpool has played all the football in front of the defence.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez showing his speed for ex-club Benfica

"Now we’ve got a player obviously in Nunez who can come maybe this side of the defenders (play in behind). It creates space for certain other players in these roles here (in the attacking midfield position)."

When Jurgen Klopp's side face the likes of Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers next campaign, the Uruguayan's style may come in handy.

"A good striker will always be one who can hold it, feed others and then get himself into the box, for a cross or for a forward pass," he added.

"If you look at stats in terms of the speed, the movements, the dribbling attributes, it is not as easy. I think he will score goals."

