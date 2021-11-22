'He Will Walk Away' - Journalist On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Contract Expiring In 2024

A journalist has been speaking out about whether Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool when his contract expires in 2024.

The German joined Liverpool in October 2015 and has overseen a huge transformation to put the club back at the very top of the game.

When Klopp arrived on Merseyside he claimed he needed to turn ‘doubters into believers’ and he has stuck to that promise.

After losing the Champions League final in 2018 to Real Madrid, his team bounced back a year later to win the trophy when they beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

The following year Klopp and Liverpool ended their 30 year wait for a league title when they dominated the Premier League from start to finish.

They also added the European Super Cup and World Club Championship to their list of honours.

After a number of players signed long term contracts in the summer there was hope amongst Liverpool fans that the German manager may follow suit.

It hasn’t happened though and journalist Emmet Gates believes that Klopp will end his tenure at Anfield in 2024.

Gates told GIVEMESPORT: "Jurgen Klopp's contract is expiring in 2024 and, by most accounts, he will walk away."

Klopp has spoken about the need to take a sabbatical after his Liverpool journey ends and if Gates is correct this will be in 2024 as planned.

Liverpool fans will continue to hope he considers extending but all they can do at the moment is enjoy the wonderful football team he has put together.

