'He's A Mix Of Cavani And Suarez' - Ex-QPR Midfielder Praises New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Adel Taarabt believes that new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez will be a big success in the Premier League, following his £64million move from Benfica. Taarabt played with the Uruguayan for two years at the Eagles, and has compared the forward to Ex-Liverpool man Luis Suarez.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Taarabt said: “He will work so hard for the team - he’s fit, if you see his body he’s a real athlete. He is a machine, for me, now in Premier League, he will score for sure. 100 per cent.

Darwin Nunez in action against the Reds IMAGO / PA Images

"He is a mix of Cavani and Suarez, he can jump, go behind, for me, he’s a mix of both. This season: 34 goals, six goals in the Champions League, two against Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool... The most important (thing), is that he keeps his head."

Nunez is set to become the clubs record signing after add-ons, which would see him overtake Virgil van Dijk. Jurgen Klopp made his feelings about the 22-year-old clear after the Reds Champions League quarter-final tie against Benfica last season, he said: "Physically strong, quick, plus calm around his finish, when he finished the goal off he was really calm... If he stays healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |