How Liverpool's Squad Might Look For The Next Premier League Clash Against Leicester City

Liverpool's squad may look very different for their next Premier League clash against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday, 10th February and we explore why.

It has been a busy and frenetic period for Jurgen Klopp and his team over recent weeks but for many they now have a chance to get some much needed rest until they play the FA Cup fourth round tie against Cardiff City on Sunday, 6th February.

Not all players will be resting during this period however with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah still at AFCON. Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Takumi Minamino will also be on international duty as they participate in more World Cup qualifiers for their nations.

After Guinea were beaten by Gambia at AFCON in the round of 16 on Monday evening, midfielder Naby Keita will now return to Liverpool.

There is however an expectation that some of Liverpool's injured players will return to training during this period and be ready for the FA Cup and Premier League action that is on the horizon.

Here are the players that could be available for selection for the squad for the Leicester game.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher

Adrian

Defenders

Liverpool could have all their first choice defenders fit and available. The only doubt however is whether Nat Phillips will get the move he deserves during the January transfer window .

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Neco Williams

Joel Matip

Virgil van Dijk

Ibrahima Konate

Nat Phillips

Joe Gomez

Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

This is where Klopp will hopefully start to see some real depth return to his squad with Harvey Elliott already back in full training and as confirmed by Pep Lijnders, Thiago Alcantara should return to training prior to the Cardiff game.

Fabinho

Jordan Henderson

Thiago Alcantara

James Milner

Curtis Jones

Naby Keita

Harvey Elliott

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Tyler Morton

Forwards

Again, there should be a huge boost to the squad as Salah and Mane will have returned from AFCON even if their nations make the final which is four days earlier.

Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota

Roberto Firmino

Sadio Mane

Takumi Minamino

Injuries

All being well and with no further injuries over the next two weeks, the only doubt remains over Belgian striker Divock Origi who has been nursing a knee problem with Lijnders suggesting he would not be available until at least after the Cardiff match.

Author Verdict

Klopp and his squad have really toughed it out over recent weeks and deserve a lot of credit for their results whilst missing key players.

Fingers crossed, all players return fit and available from international duty because that would provide an excellent starting point as Liverpool embark on their journey on four fronts.

