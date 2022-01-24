How Liverpool's Squad Might Look For The Next Premier League Clash Against Leicester City
Liverpool's squad may look very different for their next Premier League clash against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday, 10th February and we explore why.
It has been a busy and frenetic period for Jurgen Klopp and his team over recent weeks but for many they now have a chance to get some much needed rest until they play the FA Cup fourth round tie against Cardiff City on Sunday, 6th February.
Not all players will be resting during this period however with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah still at AFCON. Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Takumi Minamino will also be on international duty as they participate in more World Cup qualifiers for their nations.
After Guinea were beaten by Gambia at AFCON in the round of 16 on Monday evening, midfielder Naby Keita will now return to Liverpool.
There is however an expectation that some of Liverpool's injured players will return to training during this period and be ready for the FA Cup and Premier League action that is on the horizon.
Here are the players that could be available for selection for the squad for the Leicester game.
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker
Caoimhin Kelleher
Adrian
Defenders
Liverpool could have all their first choice defenders fit and available. The only doubt however is whether Nat Phillips will get the move he deserves during the January transfer window .
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Neco Williams
Joel Matip
Virgil van Dijk
Ibrahima Konate
Nat Phillips
Joe Gomez
Andy Robertson
Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
This is where Klopp will hopefully start to see some real depth return to his squad with Harvey Elliott already back in full training and as confirmed by Pep Lijnders, Thiago Alcantara should return to training prior to the Cardiff game.
Fabinho
Read More
Jordan Henderson
Thiago Alcantara
James Milner
Curtis Jones
Naby Keita
Harvey Elliott
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Tyler Morton
Forwards
Again, there should be a huge boost to the squad as Salah and Mane will have returned from AFCON even if their nations make the final which is four days earlier.
Mohamed Salah
Diogo Jota
Roberto Firmino
Sadio Mane
Takumi Minamino
Injuries
All being well and with no further injuries over the next two weeks, the only doubt remains over Belgian striker Divock Origi who has been nursing a knee problem with Lijnders suggesting he would not be available until at least after the Cardiff match.
Author Verdict
Klopp and his squad have really toughed it out over recent weeks and deserve a lot of credit for their results whilst missing key players.
Fingers crossed, all players return fit and available from international duty because that would provide an excellent starting point as Liverpool embark on their journey on four fronts.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header Gives Liverpool Lead Against Crystal Palace
- Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22
- 'The Quality He Has Is Incredible' - Jurgen Klopp Shares Appreciation For Liverpool's Talisman Fabinho
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook