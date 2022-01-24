Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

How Liverpool's Squad Might Look For The Next Premier League Clash Against Leicester City

Liverpool's squad may look very different for their next Premier League clash against Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday, 10th February and we explore why.

It has been a busy and frenetic period for Jurgen Klopp and his team over recent weeks but for many they now have a chance to get some much needed rest until they play the FA Cup fourth round tie against Cardiff City on Sunday, 6th February.

Jurgen Klopp

Not all players will be resting during this period however with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah still at AFCON. Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Takumi Minamino will also be on international duty as they participate in more World Cup qualifiers for their nations.

After Guinea were beaten by Gambia at AFCON in the round of 16 on Monday evening, midfielder Naby Keita will now return to Liverpool.

There is however an expectation that some of Liverpool's injured players will return to training during this period and be ready for the FA Cup and Premier League action that is on the horizon.

Here are the players that could be available for selection for the squad for the Leicester game.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker

Caoimhin Kelleher

Adrian

Defenders

Liverpool could have all their first choice defenders fit and available. The only doubt however is whether Nat Phillips will get the move he deserves during the January transfer window .

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Neco Williams

Joel Matip

Virgil van Dijk

Ibrahima Konate

Nat Phillips

Joe Gomez

Andy Robertson

Kostas Tsimikas

Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders

This is where Klopp will hopefully start to see some real depth return to his squad with Harvey Elliott already back in full training and as confirmed by Pep Lijnders, Thiago Alcantara should return to training prior to the Cardiff game.

Fabinho

Read More

Jordan Henderson

Thiago Alcantara

James Milner

Curtis Jones

Naby Keita

Harvey Elliott

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Tyler Morton

Harvey Elliott

Forwards

Again, there should be a huge boost to the squad as Salah and Mane will have returned from AFCON even if their nations make the final which is four days earlier.

Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota

Roberto Firmino

Sadio Mane

Takumi Minamino

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita

Injuries

All being well and with no further injuries over the next two weeks, the only doubt remains over Belgian striker Divock Origi who has been nursing a knee problem with Lijnders suggesting he would not be available until at least after the Cardiff match.

Author Verdict

Klopp and his squad have really toughed it out over recent weeks and deserve a lot of credit for their results whilst missing key players.

Fingers crossed, all players return fit and available from international duty because that would provide an excellent starting point as Liverpool embark on their journey on four fronts.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita Takumi Minamino
News

How Liverpool's Squad Might Look For The Next Premier League Clash Against Leicester City

1 minute ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

'You Get A Bit Complacent' - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Alisson Becker's Performance For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace

16 minutes ago
Fabinho Brazil
News

International Break / AFCON Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players During Next Two Weeks - Alisson, Fabinho, Minamino, Mane, Salah

31 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'Jekyll And Hyde Football' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On His Team's Victory Over Crystal Palace

59 minutes ago
Cody Gapko PSV
Transfers

Liverpool Open Talks To Sign £19.8million Rated PSV Eindhoven Star Cody Gapko

1 hour ago
Phillips against Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Liverpool's recent game at Anfield.
Transfers

Report: Arsenal 'Fascinated' By Everton Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Atletico Madrid Have Also Enquired - Price Tag Revealed

1 hour ago
Naby Keita
News

Breaking: Naby Keita Heading Back To Liverpool After Guinea Lose To Gambia In AFCON Round Of 16

2 hours ago
Renato Sanches Neymar
Transfers

Report: Renato Sanches 'Ready' To Leave Lille Amid Liverpool & Arsenal Transfer Rumours

2 hours ago