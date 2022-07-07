How To Buy Tickets For Liverpool vs Manchester City - The FA Community Shield

Liverpool football club have released details on how supporters can buy themselves tickets to the FA Community Shield later this month.

The final will take place at Leicester's King Power Stadium, where the total is 32,312. The Reds have received an allocation of 12,055 tickets. The FA has confirmed that barcoded tickets will be handed out for this match.

The club winning the FA Cup in May has enabled us to qualify for the Community Shield and therefore the selling criteria for this match has been based on attendance at FA Cup games played during season 2021-22.

190804, Fotboll, Community Shield, Manchester City - Liverpool : Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 4, 2019 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp embraces Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the penalty shootout REUTERS/Dylan Martinez © Bildbyrån - COP 7 - SWEDEN ONLY

Seasonal Hospitality Members will be emailed with details on how to apply for the ballot. Supporters are advised not to travel without a ticket.

Seasonal Members are eligible to register for the ballot.

Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email after 3pm Wednesday July 13. Tickets purchased for this match will not count as priority for any future matches.

Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'distribute' to other supporters.

Tickets will be made available on a first come, first serve basis, and the club cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.

Liverpool face Manchester City again in the competition three years after the two teams last met at Wembley Stadium.

For further details, click here.

