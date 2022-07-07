Skip to main content

How To Buy Tickets For Liverpool vs Manchester City - The FA Community Shield

Liverpool football club have released details on how supporters can buy themselves tickets to the FA Community Shield later this month.

The final will take place at Leicester's King Power Stadium, where the total is 32,312. The Reds have received an allocation of 12,055 tickets. The FA has confirmed that barcoded tickets will be handed out for this match.

The club winning the FA Cup in May has enabled us to qualify for the Community Shield and therefore the selling criteria for this match has been based on attendance at FA Cup games played during season 2021-22.

190804, Fotboll, Community Shield, Manchester City - Liverpool : Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 4, 2019 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp embraces Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the penalty shootout REUTERS/Dylan Martinez © Bildbyrån - COP 7 - SWEDEN ONLY

190804, Fotboll, Community Shield, Manchester City - Liverpool : Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Manchester City v Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 4, 2019 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp embraces Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the penalty shootout REUTERS/Dylan Martinez © Bildbyrån - COP 7 - SWEDEN ONLY

Seasonal Hospitality Members will be emailed with details on how to apply for the ballot. Supporters are advised not to travel without a ticket.

Seasonal Members are eligible to register for the ballot.

Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email after 3pm Wednesday July 13. Tickets purchased for this match will not count as priority for any future matches.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'distribute' to other supporters.

Tickets will be made available on a first come, first serve basis, and the club cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available. 

Liverpool face Manchester City again in the competition three years after the two teams last met at Wembley Stadium. 

For further details, click here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

neco williams
Opinions

Liverpool Selling Full-back Neco Williams To Nottingham Forest Is A Mistake

By Owen Cummings33 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Neco Williams Transfer From Liverpool To Nottingham Forest Agreed, Fee Revealed

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
carvalho 2
Transfers

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Media Day | Behind The Scenes Coverage As Another Liverpool Signing Puts Pen To Paper

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Subs Board
Quotes

Pundit Backs Five Sub Rule To Give New Liverpool Signing More Chance To Make An Impact

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
imago1012290248h
Articles

Report: Joe Gomez Poised To Sign New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'That's How Dynasties Are Built' - Stan Collymore On Why Mohamed Salah Should Mentor Liverpool Youngster

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Rhys Williams
Quotes

'He Is Of A High, High Standard' - Rhys Williams On His New Liverpool Teammate

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Opinions

You Haven't Seen The Last Of Roberto Firmino Yet

By Colin D'Cunha2 hours ago