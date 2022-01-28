How to Watch/Live Stream Luis Diaz In Action For Columbia v Peru As Liverpool Close In On Transfer - UK, US, Portugal, France, Spain, Italy

After reports broke suggesting Liverpool have agreed a deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz, we can bring you the details of when and where to watch him in international action as Columbia take on Peru on Friday evening.

IMAGO / Photosport

It looked like Tottenham Hotspur were in the driving seat for the 25-year old after registering a bid with the Primeira Liga club but Liverpool came out of nowhere to seemingly snatch Diaz from them.

Reports claim that the Colombian was a summer target for the Reds but Tottenham's interest meant they had to bring forward the deal.

A contingent from Merseyside is said to be on its way to Argentina and will carry out the player's medical over the weekend.

Reds fans wanting to get an early preview of Diaz can watch him in action for Colombia as they take on Peru in a World Cup qualifier on Friday evening and here are the details.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 9:00pm UK time (GMT)

United States of America

Eastern time 4:00pm ET

Pacific time: 1:00pm PT

Central time: 3:00pm CT

Where to Watch

UK: FreeSports.

US: Fubo Sports Network.

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Portugal: Sport TV

Italy: Mola TV

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook