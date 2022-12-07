Huge Boost For Jurgen Klopp As Luis Diaz Returns To Liverpool Training Ahead Of Dubai Super Cup

Luis Diaz has returned to full-team training for Liverpool as they start their preparations for the return of domestic football.

The 25-year-old was part of a strong 33-man squad that travelled to Dubai ahead of a training camp and friendly matches against Lyon and AC Milan.

Diaz had arguably been Liverpool's best player during the team's disappointing start to the season before he picked up a knee injury in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates on the 9th of October.

He has not taken any part since but now appears to be ready to return which will be a huge boost to manager Jurgen Klopp. The Colombian was also joined in team training by Joel Matip and long-term casualty Naby Keita in further boosts to the German.

Liverpool will face Lyon on Sunday before taking on AC Milan on Friday, 16th December before returning to the UK for their EFL Round of 16 tie against rivals Manchester City on Thursday, 22nd December.

Travelling Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Fabian Mrozek, Marcelo Pitaluga,

Defenders

Calvin Ramsay, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers

Midfielders

James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Thiago Alcantara, Bobby Clark, Jake Cain, Dominic Corness

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Mekalmu Frauendorf, Layton Stewart, Ben Doak

