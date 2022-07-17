Skip to main content

'Huge Impact' - Chelsea Goalkeeper On Sadio Mane's Liverpool Exit

Edouard Mendy believes that Sadio Mane will be a huge miss to Liverpool next season, following his move to Bayern Munich last month.

Mane spent six years on Merseyside and won six trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The Reds have brought in Uruguayan talent Darwin Nunez for a club record fee to replace the Senegalese forward, but Mendy fears that Jurgen Klopp's side may regret allowing Mane to leave.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Mendy said: "I think it is a big loss for the Premier League in terms of quality and in terms of the person. We’ve lost someone great and I hope for him he will enjoy the Bundesliga.

"He’s also a big loss because of his quality, the impact he makes and also because, for the young players, he’s an example. 

"When you lose someone like this it can have a huge impact."

Mane contributed 168 goals and assists in 269 matches for the Reds, and was Klopp's first major signing back in 2016.

He featured in all three positions across the frontline during his time at the Reds, and played as a striker after Luis Diaz's arrival.

His replacement, Nunez, has received some criticism following a couple of short cameo pre-season performances, but both Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been keen to back the young talent, who is still adapting to his new surroundings.

