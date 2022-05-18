Confirmed: Huge Injury News That Could See Liverpool Lose The Premier League Title

Liverpool face Wolverhampton on Sunday in the final match of the Premier League season, needing a win and a slip-up from Manchester City to win the title. However, huge injury news has been confirmed, which hampers Liverpool’s chances of being champions.

The Premier League title race goes down to the last game of the season and any chance of either Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage will be jumped upon.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Jurgen Klopp was forced to change his side in last night’s victory over Southampton. With both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk receiving knocks on Saturday, the risk of losing more players seemed too much for the Liverpool manager.

Title-rivals Manchester City play Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa at the Etihad, with a win for the home side securing back-to-back titles. The Citizens are going through an injury crisis of their own, with the whole backline being doubtful.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard will be looking to do his old side a favour in the penultimate match, however, may not have his number one to do so. The scouser confirmed that Emi Martinez is a doubt for their trip to Manchester, which is such bad news for Liverpool.

“Emi’s a doubt at the moment. We’re just analysing the situation that happened today in training, but I think he’ll play and he’ll be fine. It was just a knock in training. We’ll analyse it. I’m confident he’ll be there”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |