Breaking: Team News - Liverpool v Wolves | Manchester City v Aston Villa | Salah And Van Dijk Benched? | Emi Martinez Injured?

The Premier League title race comes down to the wire and every single decision will become vital in the next few hours. Jurgen Klopp has made two huge decisions in Liverpool's must-win match and Aston Villa are missing a key player against Manchester City.

Liverpool go into today's penultimate match against Wolves just one point behind leaders Manchester City. A win for The Reds will put all the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men if they want to be back-to-back champions.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Jurgen Klopp rested several players midweek for their trip to Southampton, but still managed to come out with all three points. With the Champions League final next week, the German will want a fully fit side to pick from, as well as still making sure he gets the win today.

Team news has broken and Liverpool will be missing two of their best players for their must-win tie. Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk suffered knocks in their FA Cup win just two weeks ago and have not been risked in today's match, both starting on the bench.

IMAGO / PA Images

As The Reds concentrate on getting their job done against Wolves, they will need Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to get at least a point away from Manchester City. However, they will have to do so without their no.1 keeper, Emi Martinez. The former Liverpool captain confirmed on Sky Sports that his goalkeeper has a knee injury.

"Martinez has a knee injury, it wasn't my decision. If it was up to me, he'd be starting. The doctors pulled him out."

Will these changes be game-changing in the title race or will they make no difference? We are about to find out.

