Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Team News - Liverpool v Wolves | Manchester City v Aston Villa | Salah And Van Dijk Benched? | Emi Martinez Injured?

The Premier League title race comes down to the wire and every single decision will become vital in the next few hours. Jurgen Klopp has made two huge decisions in Liverpool's must-win match and Aston Villa are missing a key player against Manchester City.

Liverpool go into today's penultimate match against Wolves just one point behind leaders Manchester City. A win for The Reds will put all the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men if they want to be back-to-back champions. 

Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp rested several players midweek for their trip to Southampton, but still managed to come out with all three points. With the Champions League final next week, the German will want a fully fit side to pick from, as well as still making sure he gets the win today.

Team news has broken and Liverpool will be missing two of their best players for their must-win tie. Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk suffered knocks in their FA Cup win just two weeks ago and have not been risked in today's match, both starting on the bench.

Steven Gerrard, FA Cup
Scroll to Continue

Read More

As The Reds concentrate on getting their job done against Wolves, they will need Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to get at least a point away from Manchester City. However, they will have to do so without their no.1 keeper, Emi Martinez. The former Liverpool captain confirmed on Sky Sports that his goalkeeper has a knee injury.

"Martinez has a knee injury, it wasn't my decision. If it was up to me, he'd be starting. The doctors pulled him out."

Will these changes be game-changing in the title race or will they make no difference? We are about to find out. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | FA Cup | Will Virgil Van Dijk start? Origi to make his final appearance?

By Julian Prahalathan11 minutes ago
Anfield flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolves | Premier League | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Van Dijk & Salah Start From Bench

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolves: Predicted XI Emerges Online | Alexander-Arnold, Salah & Mane To Return?

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Premier League Trophy
Match Coverage

Manchester City Or Liverpool? When And How To Watch The Premier League Title Race Unfold

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Wolves
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolves | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Title Race Decider | Can Salah Hold Off Son For The Golden Boot?

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Have Six Targets Including Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling And Sadio Mane, Following Kylian Mbappe Failure

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
News

Premier League Title Race Permutations - Manchester City Or Liverpool To Win The League?

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 38 - May 22nd

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago