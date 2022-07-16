Skip to main content

'I Don't Know' - Jurgen Klopp Gives Update On Liverpool Injury Issues For Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Diogo Jota

After Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday, Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the injury situation at the club.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds were comfortable winners as they overcame the Eagles thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah in Singapore.

After the game, the German gave the media an update (via Liverpoolfc.com) on the injuries to Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota.

Oxlade-Chamberlain

"Of course it's very disappointing for us because Oxlade trained all the time really well since the pre-season started.

"It happened obviously with Ox in the past when it gets more intense and something can happen. Now this is just a muscle thing and that's OK. We had worse situations, so I'm OK with it.

"I don't know exactly how long it will take but he will be back and then it's all fine. He is obviously a top-class player and he can help us."

Alisson Becker

"Ali, he feels a muscle, abdominal. It's nothing serious but, again, we prepare a full season. So he can train but just not like before, so he should not play in the moment. Not normal goalie training but he has a pre-season, so he doesn't lose time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alisson Becker

Diogo Jota

Klopp had explained previously that Jota had re-injured the same hamstring that he hurt at the end of the season in action for Portugal and the news was less positive on the 25-year-old.

"But yeah, these kind of things happen. The boys have to travel a lot and train and you never know exactly.

"It's only little things, nothing serious but we have to be careful because the rest of the season is much longer than the start."

"Ali, I think, has the chance for City (30th July) and Diogo not."

With Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Joe Gomez all nursing minor issues, Klopp will be hoping there is no more bad news over the coming days as they ramp up their pre-season preparations.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace | Match Highlights | Henderson & Salah Fire Reds To Victory In Singapore

By Neil Andrew16 minutes ago
Jose Enrique Pepe Reina Luis Suarez
Quotes

'My Prime Was At Liverpool' - Former Keeper On Spending His 'Best Years' At Anfield

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'They Managed To Cut Those Mistakes Out' - Liverpool Journalist Gives Verdict On Reds Performance Against Crystal Palace

By Rowan Lee10 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool In Talks With Manchester United Target Antony Of Ajax

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'We Cannot Just Add' - Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Liverpool Midfielder Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre Season Football Match In Bangkok Joe Gomez of Liverpool in actio
Quotes

'A £50-60 Million Centre-Half' - Pundit Praises Liverpool After New Joe Gomez Contract

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

'It Certainly Felt Like A Home Game' - Liverpool Journalist On The Atmosphere At Today's Game Against Crystal Palace

By Rowan Lee11 hours ago
Curtis Jones
Opinions

2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part Four

By Damon Carr11 hours ago