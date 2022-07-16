'I Don't Know' - Jurgen Klopp Gives Update On Liverpool Injury Issues For Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Diogo Jota

After Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday, Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the injury situation at the club.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds were comfortable winners as they overcame the Eagles thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah in Singapore.

After the game, the German gave the media an update (via Liverpoolfc.com) on the injuries to Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota.

Oxlade-Chamberlain

"Of course it's very disappointing for us because Oxlade trained all the time really well since the pre-season started.

"It happened obviously with Ox in the past when it gets more intense and something can happen. Now this is just a muscle thing and that's OK. We had worse situations, so I'm OK with it.

"I don't know exactly how long it will take but he will be back and then it's all fine. He is obviously a top-class player and he can help us."

Alisson Becker

"Ali, he feels a muscle, abdominal. It's nothing serious but, again, we prepare a full season. So he can train but just not like before, so he should not play in the moment. Not normal goalie training but he has a pre-season, so he doesn't lose time."

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Diogo Jota

Klopp had explained previously that Jota had re-injured the same hamstring that he hurt at the end of the season in action for Portugal and the news was less positive on the 25-year-old.

"But yeah, these kind of things happen. The boys have to travel a lot and train and you never know exactly.

"It's only little things, nothing serious but we have to be careful because the rest of the season is much longer than the start."

"Ali, I think, has the chance for City (30th July) and Diogo not."

With Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Joe Gomez all nursing minor issues, Klopp will be hoping there is no more bad news over the coming days as they ramp up their pre-season preparations.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |