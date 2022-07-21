'Always Keep The Market Open For Liverpool' - Fabrizio Romano On Additions At Anfield This Summer

Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool's transfer business may not yet be complete this summer.

The Reds have made three signing so far this window, including Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez on a club record fee.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with an array of central midfielder players over recent months, with Jude Bellingham believed to be top of the German managers wanted list.

However, a move for the teenager this year looks unlikely, due to his £100million Borussia Dortmund valuation.

The Reds have also been linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes of late, who may be available this summer.

Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting Lisbon IMAGO / NurPhoto

Romano said on the Wondergoal Podcast: "Liverpool is super happy with the market they had with Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Ramsay, but I would always keep the market open for Liverpool.

"Because in January, trust me, they had no intention to sign any player. They were really relaxed and happy with their team.

"And then, they had the opportunity to sign Luis Diaz, because they saw many clubs jumping into it like Tottenham and West Ham. Jurgen Klopp decided in 24 hours, together with a board of course, to jump into it and sign Luis immediately."

Diaz has emerged as a key member of Klopp's team after just six months on Merseyside, the Colombian has contributed 11 goals and assists in 26 Reds matches.

Romano added: "The markets sometimes are not just strategy, but also reaction and this is why Liverpool was very good with Luis Diaz and this is why I would keep the situation open for Liverpool till the end."

