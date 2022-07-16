'I'd Be Shocked If Anything Else Were To Happen' - Paul Merson On Next Seasons Premier League Title Race

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea will make up the top three again next season.

Jurgen Klopp's and Pep Guardiola's teams have finished as the top two in three of the last four seasons, and the Ex-Arsenal man predicted a similar result next campaign.

Writing for Sports Keeda, Merson said: "I think Manchester City will win the Premier League, but I have to say it’s not as much of a foregone conclusion as others make it out to be.

"Erling Haaland’s arrival is obviously a massive boost for Pep Guardiola, but it’s not the end of it with Liverpool still very much in the running.

"The only worry for Liverpool is that they’ve lost an unbelievable player in Sadio Mane, who scored big goals for them over the years.

Sadio Mane, who departed Liverpool for Bayern Munich last month IMAGO / pressinphoto

"They’ll have to rely on Darwin Nunez to settle as quickly as Luis Diaz did, which is obviously a long shot because the Colombian took to English football like a duck to water.

"If Jurgen Klopp can get Nunez firing immediately, it’ll be tight once again, but if that doesn’t happen, I think Manchester City should win the Premier League."

Merson also believes that Thomas Tuchel's side could be involved in the title race. The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly so far this summer.

"Chelsea could be in the title race too with a couple of smart additions, but they’ll have to be consistent over the course of 38 games," Merson added.

"Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea pick themselves as the top three in whatever order and I’d be shocked if anything else were to happen."

