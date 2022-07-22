'If You See My Story' - Sadio Mane On His Liverpool Departure

Sadio Mane has revealed that he made the decision to leave Liverpool last year, before his £35million move to Bayern Munich last month.

The Senegalese winger spent six years at the Reds and was an influential figure in their success over recent seasons.

In the weeks prior to Jurgen Klopp's side's Champions League final against Real Madrid, there was much speculation over Mane's future.

The 30-year-old eventually revealed that he would make an announcement over his future after the showdown, which, to the Reds fan's displeasure, was confirmation of a move away.

Sadio Mane in action for Liverpool IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, according to the Mail Online, speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Mane had made his motivation to leave the Reds clear a year ago.

"It was last year I took my decision to leave because I need a new challenge in my life," he said.

"For me, it was the right time. I spoke with the coach one year ago and talked to him about my desire to leave.

"If you see my story, I came from a small town - my life was always a challenge, so I want to challenge myself all the time.

"I spent eight years in the Premier League, and of course I spent six wonderful years with Liverpool and I can say we won almost everything possible."

Mane joined the German side on a three-year deal and will be hoping to add to his already impressive collection of silverware.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |