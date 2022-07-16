Skip to main content

'I'll Never Forget This' - Harvey Davies On His Liverpool Debut Against Crystal Palace

Goalkeeper Harvey Davies is eager to kick on following his Liverpool debut in their 2-0 pre-season victory over Crystal Palace on Friday.

The 18-year-old came on at half time for Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, and played 30 minutes before he was replaced by Fabian Mrozek.

Speaking to LFCTV, Davies said: "It’s obviously really special for me. First game played now, debut’s done.

"Obviously it’s nice to be out here in Singapore in front of all these fans as well. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family, I know they’re all watching back home. 

Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott

Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott after the captain put Liverpool 1-0 up against Crystal Palace

It’s a bit of a shame they couldn’t be here, but I know they’ll be absolutely, really proud of me. So I’m really happy with myself as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It’s right up there, definitely at the top. It’s an incredibly proud moment and I’ll never forget this."

The youngster will be keen to feature more for the Reds in the future, but with some big competition in the form of Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, game time may be difficult to come by.

It could benefit the talented shot stopper to move on loan next season to build up expeerience, and get a real taste of senior football.

"(My goal is) to keep cracking on, keep making the next steps. I made a step tonight and pretty much just keep going up and trying not to slow down,” Davies continued.

“(I want to) just keep making the same progress as I can."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Marcus Rashford
Quotes

'I Don't Like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford On Manchester United's 'Bitter' Rivalry With Reds

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On New Signing Darwin Nunez

By Joe Dixon27 minutes ago
Amadou Onana
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keen On Lille Midfielder Amadou Onana But Face Competition From West Ham, Arsenal & Nottingham Forest

By Neil Andrew28 minutes ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have 'Strong Chance' Of Signing Matheus Nunes From Sporting Lisbon

By Neil Andrew47 minutes ago
Shanice van de Sanden
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Announce Return Of Popular Dutch Winger

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Conor Bradley
Quotes

'I Am Sure He Will Be A Great Player For Us This Season' - Former Liverpool Player On Conor Bradley's Loan Move To Bolton

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'I Would Have Loved To Keep Him' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Departing Reds Star

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

'I Don't Know' - Jurgen Klopp Gives Update On Liverpool Injury Issues For Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago