'I'll Never Forget This' - Harvey Davies On His Liverpool Debut Against Crystal Palace

Goalkeeper Harvey Davies is eager to kick on following his Liverpool debut in their 2-0 pre-season victory over Crystal Palace on Friday.

The 18-year-old came on at half time for Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, and played 30 minutes before he was replaced by Fabian Mrozek.

Speaking to LFCTV, Davies said: "It’s obviously really special for me. First game played now, debut’s done.

"Obviously it’s nice to be out here in Singapore in front of all these fans as well. It’s a really proud moment for me and my family, I know they’re all watching back home.

Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott after the captain put Liverpool 1-0 up against Crystal Palace IMAGO / Xinhua

It’s a bit of a shame they couldn’t be here, but I know they’ll be absolutely, really proud of me. So I’m really happy with myself as well.

"It’s right up there, definitely at the top. It’s an incredibly proud moment and I’ll never forget this."

The youngster will be keen to feature more for the Reds in the future, but with some big competition in the form of Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher, game time may be difficult to come by.

It could benefit the talented shot stopper to move on loan next season to build up expeerience, and get a real taste of senior football.

"(My goal is) to keep cracking on, keep making the next steps. I made a step tonight and pretty much just keep going up and trying not to slow down,” Davies continued.

“(I want to) just keep making the same progress as I can."

