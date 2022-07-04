Skip to main content

'I'm Delighted With Him' - Bolton Manager On Young Liverpool Loanee

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has praised Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, who joined the Trotters on a season long loan last month.

The young full back has impressed on both of the Wanderers pre-season fixtures so far, and recorded a hat-trick of assists in their 9-0 thumping of Longridge Town last week.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, Evatt said: "He's an exciting young player, I've said that. We're really pleased we've got him, a lot of hard work's been done to make sure we do get him.

"The way Liverpool coach their players is the way that I want to coach our players and you can see with his understanding, the intensity of what he does, his work and the speed of what he does his work at is everything that's engrained in him in Liverpool."

Conor Bradley Kostas Tsimikas

Conor Bradley in action for Northern Ireland against Greece

Bradley featured five times for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, including a brief cameo appearance in the Reds 2-0 Champions League victory over Inter Milan at the San Siro.

The 18-year old also featured three times in the Carabao Cup, and recorded an assist in the Reds' 4-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup - Klopp's side went on to win both competitions.

"We identified him in January as I said before and he showed glimpses of what he's capable of," added Evatt.

"So when he comes here it just comes naturally to him so I'm delighted with him, but I'm delighted with them all."

