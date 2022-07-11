'I'm Going To Retire Here' - Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Returns To Spanish Club

Pepe Reina has re-joined former club Villarreal from Lazio, 17 years after he left the Yellow Submarine for Liverpool.

The goalkeeper spent nine years on Merseyside between 2005 and 2014, where he won both the FA Cup and League Cup.

He played a remarkable 394 times for the Reds, under Rafael Benitez, Roy Hodgson, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Brendan Rodgers.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, at his unveiling, Reina said: "I'm very happy. 17 years ago I spoke with Llaneza (Villarreal vice-president) and asked him to be able to leave to be able to start a family, grow as footballers, but with the promise of being able to return one day."

Pepe Reina in action for Liverpool, alongside Luis Suarez and Jose Enrique IMAGO / Russian Look

Reina left the Reds for Bayern Munich in 2014, and had spells at Napoli and AC Milan in the following seasons.

The goalkeeper returned to England on loan at Aston Villa in 2020, before another stint at the White and Sky Blues.

"I return with the family I wanted to form, with five children. I couldn't have had a better finish. I'm going to retire here. I don't know if it will be one or two years," Reina continued.

"I am excited to contribute so that this club continues to grow in Spain and in Europe. In addition to emotion, I have feeling with this club.

"I have followed them a lot, in the league the physical and mental work of getting so far in the Champions League wore them out."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |