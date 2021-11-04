PSG Star Lionel Messi Predicted Barcelona Departure To Neymar After Liverpool Champions League Defeat

In a recently leaked WhatsApp message to PSG's Neymar, Lionel Messi predicted that he would leave Barcelona after the embarrassing lose to Liverpool in the Champions League semi final.

When Liverpool overturned a 3-0 win to qualify for the Champions League final against Barcelona, no one could believe it.

It was one of the greatest comebacks in footballing history and it basically broke Barcelona.

The Catalonian side are yet to recover and losing their talisman Lionel Messi has not helped either.

However, the notorious game at Anfield could've been the game that made Lionel Messi decide to leave Barcelona.

Lionel Messi Asks Neymar to Rejoin Barcelona

According to France Football, the loss against Liverpool made Lionel Messi plead with Neymar, who had left for PSG in 2017, to return to the Spanish club.

Messi then said to Neymar he will be leaving Barcelona in two years and after that he will be the main man.

"Only together can we win the Champions League," Messi wrote.

"I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place."

Despite reports claiming that Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona, it seems like the Argentine had already made his decision years ago.

