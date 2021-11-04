Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

PSG Star Lionel Messi Predicted Barcelona Departure To Neymar After Liverpool Champions League Defeat

Author:

In a recently leaked WhatsApp message to PSG's Neymar, Lionel Messi predicted that he would leave Barcelona after the embarrassing lose to Liverpool in the Champions League semi final.

When Liverpool overturned a 3-0 win to qualify for the Champions League final against Barcelona, no one could believe it.

It was one of the greatest comebacks in footballing history and it basically broke Barcelona.

Lionel Messi Liverpool

Read More

The Catalonian side are yet to recover and losing their talisman Lionel Messi has not helped either.

However, the notorious game at Anfield could've been the game that made Lionel Messi decide to leave Barcelona.

Lionel Messi Asks Neymar to Rejoin Barcelona

According to France Football, the loss against Liverpool made Lionel Messi plead with Neymar, who had left for PSG in 2017, to return to the Spanish club.

Messi then said to Neymar he will be leaving Barcelona in two years and after that he will be the main man.

"Only together can we win the Champions League," Messi wrote.

"I want you to come back. In two years, I'm leaving, and you'll be alone, you'll take my place."

Despite reports claiming that Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona, it seems like the Argentine had already made his decision years ago. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Lionel Messi Liverpool
News

PSG Star Lionel Messi Predicted Barcelona Departure To Neymar After Liverpool Champions League Defeat

1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

'Top Of The World' Former Liverpool And Atletico Madrid Striker Fernando Torres Has His Say On Egyptian King Mohamed Salah

1 minute ago
Fernando Torres
Interviews

‘The Level of the Team Is Huge, It’s Great’ - Fernando Torres Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Work at Liverpool

31 minutes ago
Felipe Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

‘They Are Decisions of the Referees That Punish Us a Lot’ - Jan Oblak on Felipe’s Red Card Against Liverpool

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Interviews

'I need Rhythm': Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On His Upturn In Form Following Atletico Madrid.

1 hour ago
Kessie warming up
Transfers

Tottenham In Advanced Talks To Steal Liverpool Midfield Target Franck Kessie

3 hours ago
Trent
Interviews

'He Is Incredible': Former Liverpool Striker Peter Crouch Thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold Starts For EnglandComplete SharePreviewPublish

4 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

‘We Give This To Our Fans’ - Kostas Tsimikas On Liverpool Victory Over Atletico Madrid

5 hours ago