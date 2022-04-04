Injury Update: Liverpool Officially Injury Free Ahead Of Champions League Tie Against Benfica And A Title-Decider Against Manchester City

The biggest week of Liverpool's season so far starts off positively as the club have confirmed that they have no injuries, as they face both Benfica and Manchester City over the next week.

A season-defining week awaits The Reds, with a their first-leg Champions League Quarter-Final in Portugal tomorrow night and a top-of-the-league clash to at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon. A win in both could see Jurgen Klopp and his players make a real statement of intention for the unprecedented quadruple.

However, a loss in either and at worst in both, Liverpool’s season could well turn from being potentially historic to underwhelming to say the least.

Keeping every player available will be vital in the last couple of month of the season and in a week that could make or break the club’s season, the perfect news has been revealed.

Liverpool confirm that all squad players participated in full training, therefore Jurgen Klopp no injury concerns going into the two biggest matches of the season up until this point.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones all have shaken off their recent injuries and join the rest of the team in todays training session.

A fully-fit squad is exactly what we need at this time of the year and will need it as much as possible if we are serious about the quadruple push.

