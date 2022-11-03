Skip to main content

Injury Update: Liverpool's Luis Diaz In Light Training As Potential Return Date Is Eyed

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is continuing his rehabilitation following a nasty knee injury by undergoing light training work in Colombia.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool and Colombian international Luis Diaz is reportedly in light training following a serious knee injury he acquired against League leaders Arsenal last month.  

Liverpool Luis Diaz

According to South American sports journalist Pipe Sierra, Diaz is currently training at the headquarters of Colombia National Team in Barranquilla and will go on to continue the rest of his rehabilitation on Merseyside. 

Diaz is part of a long injury list for the Reds as he's accompanied by the likes of Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, James Milner, Arthur Melo and Naby Keita who are all currently out of action.  

It's no secret Diaz has been a shining light for the Reds since his arrival from Portuguese giants Porto in January and with four goals and three assists so far this season he is being sorely missed.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since transferring to Merseyside Diaz has already helped Liverpool lift three trophies, The FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and will no doubt be aiming for more silverware throughout his time at Anfield. 

It is hoped the 25-year-old will be back in action for the Reds towards the end of December with his rehab apparently going well according to the club. 

This news comes as music to the ears of Liverpool fans who will be itching to see him back on the pitch. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |  

Schedule

Declan Rice
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Pushing Hard To Sign Declan Rice This Summer'

By Alex Caddick
Ceri Holland
News

Liverpool Women - Welsh Midfielder Ceri Holland Out For Several Weeks With Groin Injury

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Women
Quotes

'They Will Define Our Season' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Next Run Of WSL Games

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Curtis Jones
Quotes

'I’ll Play Anywhere' - Liverpool's Curtis Jones On Being Back In The Team

By Rowan Lee
Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Who Can Liverpool Face - When & Where To Watch

By Justin Foster
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Konrad Laimer Open To Premier League Switch

By Alex Caddick
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
News

Match Report: Liverpool 2-0 Napoli - Late Salah & Nunez Strikes Sink Napoli

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Anfield Road Stand
News

Leeds United Ban Fan For Life For Mocking Liverpool And Hillsborough Disaster

By Damon Carr