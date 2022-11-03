Injury Update: Liverpool's Luis Diaz In Light Training As Potential Return Date Is Eyed

Liverpool and Colombian international Luis Diaz is reportedly in light training following a serious knee injury he acquired against League leaders Arsenal last month.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to South American sports journalist Pipe Sierra, Diaz is currently training at the headquarters of Colombia National Team in Barranquilla and will go on to continue the rest of his rehabilitation on Merseyside.

Diaz is part of a long injury list for the Reds as he's accompanied by the likes of Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, James Milner, Arthur Melo and Naby Keita who are all currently out of action.

It's no secret Diaz has been a shining light for the Reds since his arrival from Portuguese giants Porto in January and with four goals and three assists so far this season he is being sorely missed.

Since transferring to Merseyside Diaz has already helped Liverpool lift three trophies, The FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield and will no doubt be aiming for more silverware throughout his time at Anfield.

It is hoped the 25-year-old will be back in action for the Reds towards the end of December with his rehab apparently going well according to the club.

This news comes as music to the ears of Liverpool fans who will be itching to see him back on the pitch.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |