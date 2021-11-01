Skip to main content
    Injury Update: Positive Signs For Brazilian Fabinho And Liverpool For Atletico Madrid Clash

    Author:

    There appeared to be some positive signs for Liverpool and their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B clash on Wednesday at Anfield.

    The 28 year old has not played since Liverpool's brilliant 3-2 victory in the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid a fortnight ago.

    Fabinho Goal Leeds United

    Knee Injury

    There was a surprise when the Brazilian did not make the squad for the game at Old Trafford when Liverpool handed out a 5-0 thrashing to Manchester United.

    It transpired that he had picked up a knee injury in the Atletico clash and he subsequently missed the Carabao Cup tie at Preston North End and Liverpool's disappointing draw against Brighton on Saturday.

    There was some positive news today however as the official Liverpool twitter account tweeted an image of the player in training today.

    Midfield Injury Crisis

    This will come as a welcome relief to manager Jurgen Klopp who has been nursing something of a midfield injury crisis.

    The Reds midfield came under fire again on Saturday after throwing away a two goal lead.

    Assuming there are no issues between now and the game on Wednesday, it would appear that both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara will be available for selection and that will come as a boost to their manager.

    Naby Keita, James Milner and long term casualty Harvey Elliott will all be missing for the clash that could see the Reds qualify for the knock out stages.

