November 8, 2021
Interesting Report Emerges Regarding Steven Gerrard And Aston Villa After Dean Smith Sacking

According to a report, Steven Gerrard is 'high up' on the list of potential managerial targets for Aston Villa after Dean Smith was sacked on Sunday.

Smith was given his marching orders after Villa lost their last five Premier League matches leaving them 16th in the table and just two points above the relegation zone.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard 'High Up' On Villa's List

According to a report in the Daily Mail the Aston Villa hierarchy are said to be impressed with the job Gerrard has done with Rangers.

Since taking charge at Ibrox, Gerrard has won the Scottish Premiership ending Celtic's nine year hold on the title. He also guided Rangers into the last 16 of the Europa league.

The 41 year old also knows Villa CEO Christian Purslow who was managing director at Liverpool during the period of the sale of the club to FSG.

Other Potential Candidates

Whilst Gerrard is mentioned by the report, it goes on to suggest that Villa may also be tracking other potential candidates.

Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton, Thomas Frank of Brentford and Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand are all names mentioned as possible targets for the Villa board.

