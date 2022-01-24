International Break / AFCON Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players During Next Two Weeks - Alisson, Fabinho, Minamino, Mane, Salah

For many of Liverpool's staff and squad, there will be a chance to recuperate over the next two weeks during a 'winter' break but for some they will be on their travels again to represent their nations.

The Reds next fixture is the FA Cup fourth round tie against Championship team Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday, 6th February.

It has been a busy and intense period for Jurgen Klopp and his team as they have had to deal with absences due to the Africa Cup of Nations and injuries.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The team have performed well however despite missing key players, keeping in touch with Manchester City at the top of the table and securing a place in the Carabao Cup final where they will face Chelsea at the end of next month.

Prior to the Cardiff match, there are still a number of International matches involving members of Klopp's squad and we can bring you the fixtures.

AFCON Round of 16

Tuesday, 25th January 2022

4:00pm Senegal v Cape Verde (Sadio Mane)

Wednesday, 26th January 2022

4:00pm Ivory Coast v Egypt (Mohamed Salah)

Should Senegal or Egypt qualify for the quarter finals, the remaining ties will be played on the following dates.

Quarter Finals - Saturday 29th/Sunday 30th January 2022

Semi Finals - Wednesday 2nd/Thursday 3rd February 2022

Match for 3rd place - Sunday, 6th February 2022

Final - Sunday, 6th February 2022

Other International Fixtures - World Cup Qualifiers

Thursday, 27th January 2022

10:00am Japan v China (Takumi Minamino)

9:00pm Ecuador v Brazil (Alisson Becker, Fabinho)

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

10:10am Japan v Saudi Arabia (Takumi Minamino)

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

12:30am Brazil v Paraguay (Alisson Becker, Fabinho)

