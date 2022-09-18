Skip to main content
International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

IMAGO / Xinhua

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

Fixtures and schedule for UEFA Nations League and friendly matches involving Liverpool players.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As domestic leagues take a break, a whole host of Liverpool players will be representing their national teams and we can bring you all the fixtures involving Reds squad members.

Luis Diaz

Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Poland v Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Friday, 23rd September 2022

Friendlies

5:00pm    Iran v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:30pm    Brazil v Ghana - (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

TBD          Egypt v Nigeria (Mohamed Salah)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm    Italy v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Saturday, 24th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm      Czech Republic v Portugal (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

5:00pm     Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Conor Bradley)

7:45pm     Cyprus v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sunday, 25th September 2022

Friendlies

12:30am    Colombia v Guatemala (Luis Diaz)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Netherlands v Belgium (Virgil van Dijk)

Monday, 26th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm     England v Germany (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Tuesday, 27th September 2022

Friendlies

3:00am     Mexico v Colombia (Luis Diaz)

5:00pm     Canada v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:00pm     Egypt v Liberia (Mohamed Salah) 

7:30pm     Brazil v Tunisia (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm     Portugal v Spain (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

7:45pm     Greece v Northern Ireland (Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte
Quotes

'We Have To Do Our Best' | Antonio Conte Speaks About Title Chances

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'He Doesn't Look Happy To Me' - Former Liverpool Player On Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew
Golden Boy Award
News

Liverpool Duo Included In Final 40 For Golden Boy Award

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

'Konrad Laimer' - Journalist Speculates On Liverpool Transfer Target Mentioned By Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Already Made A Move To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th/18th

By Neil Andrew
Jordon Ibe
Articles

Reminder Of What Could Have Been For Ex Liverpool Youngster

By Owen Cummings
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Opinions

Three Decisions For Jurgen Klopp When Liverpool Return After International Break

By Neil Andrew