International Break Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold And Others

As the Premier League now pauses for the November international break, we have taken a look at the fixtures involving Liverpool players over the next two weeks.

Thursday, 11th November

12.00pm Vietnam v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.00pm Togo v Senegal (Sadio Mane)

7.45pm Ireland v Portugal (Caoimhin Kelleher, Diogo Jota)

7.45pm Greece v Spain (Kostas Tsimikas)

Friday, 12th November

12:30am Brazil v Colombia (Alisson, Fabinho)

5.00pm Moldova v Scotland (Andrew Robertson)

7.00pm Angola v Egypt (Mohamed Salah)

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Lithuania (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm England v Albania (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Saturday, 13th November

7.45pm Belgium v Estonia (Divock Origi)

7.45pm Wales v Belarus (Neco Williams)

7.45pm Montenegro v Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Sunday, 14th November

7.00pm Senegal v Congo Republic (Sadio Mane)

7.45pm Luxembourg v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

7.45pm Portugal v Serbia (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm Greece v Kosovo (Kostas Tsimikas)

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

