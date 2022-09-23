International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

As domestic leagues take a break, a whole host of Liverpool players will be representing their national teams and we can bring you all the fixtures and results involving Reds squad members.

Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm Poland 0-2 Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Friday, 23rd September 2022

Friendlies

5:00pm Iran v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:30pm Brazil v Ghana - (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

TBD Egypt v Nigeria (Mohamed Salah)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm Italy v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Saturday, 24th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm Czech Republic v Portugal (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

5:00pm Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Conor Bradley)

7:45pm Cyprus v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

Sunday, 25th September 2022

Friendlies

12:30am Colombia v Guatemala (Luis Diaz)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm Netherlands v Belgium (Virgil van Dijk)

Monday, 26th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm England v Germany (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Tuesday, 27th September 2022

Friendlies

3:00am Mexico v Colombia (Luis Diaz)

5:00pm Canada v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:00pm Egypt v Liberia (Mohamed Salah)

7:30pm Brazil v Tunisia (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm Portugal v Spain (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

7:45pm Greece v Northern Ireland (Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley)

