IMAGO / Xinhua

International Break - Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players

Fixtures schedule, and results for UEFA Nations League and friendly matches involving Liverpool players.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As domestic leagues take a break, a whole host of Liverpool players will be representing their national teams and we can bring you all the fixtures and results involving Reds squad members.

Luis Diaz

Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Poland 0-2 Netherlands (Virgil van Dijk)

Friday, 23rd September 2022

Friendlies

5:00pm    Iran v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:30pm    Brazil v Ghana - (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

TBD          Egypt v Nigeria (Mohamed Salah)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm    Italy v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Saturday, 24th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm      Czech Republic v Portugal (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

5:00pm     Northern Ireland v Kosovo (Conor Bradley)

7:45pm     Cyprus v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

Sunday, 25th September 2022

Friendlies

12:30am    Colombia v Guatemala (Luis Diaz)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

7:45pm     Netherlands v Belgium (Virgil van Dijk)

Monday, 26th September 2022

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

7:45pm     England v Germany (Trent Alexander-Arnold)

Tuesday, 27th September 2022

Friendlies

3:00am     Mexico v Colombia (Luis Diaz)

5:00pm     Canada v Uruguay (Darwin Nunez)

7:00pm     Egypt v Liberia (Mohamed Salah) 

7:30pm     Brazil v Tunisia (Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino)

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

7:45pm     Portugal v Spain (Diogo Jota)

UEFA Nations League C, Group 2

7:45pm     Greece v Northern Ireland (Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley)

