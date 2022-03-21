International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place
There is once again a pause in club football for an international break and we now bring you the details of all the national team fixtures involving Liverpool players.
Thursday, 24th March 2022
09:10 Australia v Japan (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino
19:45 Portugal v Turkey (World Cup playoff) - Diogo Jota
19:45 Wales v Austria (World Cup playoff) - Neco Williams
23:30 Brazil v Chile (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho
23:30 Colombia v Bolivia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz
Friday, 25th March 2022
17:00 South Africa v Guinea (Friendly) - Naby Keita
18:15 Romania v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas
19:15 Luxembourg v Northern Ireland (Friendly) - Conor Bradley
19:30 Egypt v Senegal (World Cup playoff) - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane
Saturday, 26th March 2022
17:00 Ireland v Belgium (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher, Divock Origi
17:30 England v Switzerland (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson
19:45 Netherlands v Denmark (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk
Monday, 28th March 2022
16:00 Senegal v Egypt (World Cup playoff) - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
19:00 Montenegro v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas
Tuesday, 29th March 2022
11:35 Japan v Vietnam (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino
17:00 Zambia v Guinea (Friendly) - Naby Keita
19:45 Belgium v Burkina Faso (Friendly) - Divock Origi
19:45 England v Ivory Coast (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson
19:45 Ireland v Lithuania (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher
19:45 Netherlands v Germany (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk
20:00 Bolivia v Brazil (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho
20:45 Northern Ireland v Hungary (Friendly) - Conor Bradley
Wednesday, 30th March 2022
00:30 Venezuela v Colombia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz
