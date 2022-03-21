Skip to main content
International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

There is once again a pause in club football for an international break and we now bring you the details of all the national team fixtures involving Liverpool players.

Virgil Van Dijk

Thursday, 24th March 2022

09:10    Australia v Japan (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino

19:45    Portugal v Turkey (World Cup playoff) - Diogo Jota

19:45    Wales v Austria (World Cup playoff) - Neco Williams

23:30    Brazil v Chile (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho

23:30    Colombia v Bolivia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz

Friday, 25th March 2022

17:00   South Africa v Guinea (Friendly) - Naby Keita

18:15    Romania v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas

19:15    Luxembourg v Northern Ireland (Friendly) - Conor Bradley

19:30    Egypt v Senegal (World Cup playoff) - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Saturday, 26th March 2022

17:00    Ireland v Belgium (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher, Divock Origi

17:30    England v Switzerland (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson

19:45    Netherlands v Denmark (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk

Monday, 28th March 2022

16:00    Senegal v Egypt (World Cup playoff) - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

19:00    Montenegro v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

11:35    Japan v Vietnam (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino

17:00    Zambia v Guinea (Friendly) - Naby Keita

19:45    Belgium v Burkina Faso (Friendly) - Divock Origi

19:45    England v Ivory Coast (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson

19:45    Ireland v Lithuania (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher

19:45    Netherlands v Germany (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk

20:00    Bolivia v Brazil (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho

20:45    Northern Ireland v Hungary (Friendly) - Conor Bradley

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

00:30    Venezuela v Colombia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz

