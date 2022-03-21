International Fixtures & Results Featuring Liverpool Players - Salah And Mane Playoff For World Cup Place

There is once again a pause in club football for an international break and we now bring you the details of all the national team fixtures involving Liverpool players.

Thursday, 24th March 2022

09:10 Australia v Japan (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino

19:45 Portugal v Turkey (World Cup playoff) - Diogo Jota

19:45 Wales v Austria (World Cup playoff) - Neco Williams

23:30 Brazil v Chile (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho

23:30 Colombia v Bolivia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz

Friday, 25th March 2022

17:00 South Africa v Guinea (Friendly) - Naby Keita

18:15 Romania v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas

19:15 Luxembourg v Northern Ireland (Friendly) - Conor Bradley

19:30 Egypt v Senegal (World Cup playoff) - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane

Saturday, 26th March 2022

17:00 Ireland v Belgium (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher, Divock Origi

17:30 England v Switzerland (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson

19:45 Netherlands v Denmark (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk

Monday, 28th March 2022

16:00 Senegal v Egypt (World Cup playoff) - Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

19:00 Montenegro v Greece (Friendly) - Kostas Tsimikas

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

11:35 Japan v Vietnam (World Cup qualifier) - Takumi Minamino

17:00 Zambia v Guinea (Friendly) - Naby Keita

19:45 Belgium v Burkina Faso (Friendly) - Divock Origi

19:45 England v Ivory Coast (Friendly) - Jordan Henderson

19:45 Ireland v Lithuania (Friendly) - Caoimhin Kelleher

19:45 Netherlands v Germany (Friendly) - Virgil van Dijk

20:00 Bolivia v Brazil (World Cup qualifier) - Alisson Becker, Fabinho

20:45 Northern Ireland v Hungary (Friendly) - Conor Bradley

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

00:30 Venezuela v Colombia (World Cup qualifier) - Luis Diaz

