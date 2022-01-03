Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'It Could Be Serious' - Midfielder Recall Worsens Fears About Thiago Injury

Author:

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was recalled from his loan yesterday from Blackburn Rovers.

Clarkson - a Blackburn fan - didn't feature often in the latter stages of his loan spell, meaning a return to Anfield was on the cards half a season early.

He sent this message to the fans on Instagram:

"When I first knew @rovers wanted to sign me on loan there was only one place I was going. Although it hasn’t gone to plan I would like to thank all the players, all the staff, and the fans for making me feel at home. I would love to wish the club all the best for the future and keep striving for promotion💙🤍 Now time to get back to @liverpoolfc and work harder than ever"

Read More

One Liverpool fan on Twitter is more concerned that Clarkson's recall could be a killing sign when thinking about the now-injured Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard has been out with a hip issue, and it could be, according to the fan, worse than feared with Clarkson's recall.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Leighton Clarkson
News

'It Could Be Serious' - Midfielder Recall Worsens Fears About Thiago Injury

2 minutes ago
Ricardo Pepi
Non LFC

USMNT Star Ricardo Pepi Joins FC Augsburg From FC Dallas for $20million

21 minutes ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Divock Origi Set For Juventus Move After Comeback Campaign

22 minutes ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

Liverpool Captain Praises Caoimhin Kelleher's Performance Against Chelsea

42 minutes ago
Nat Phillips
News

Nat Phillips' Agent Speaks About January Transfer to Napoli

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott Set to Return to Liverpool Team Training After Four Months Out With Ankle Fracture

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned - Jurgen Klopp Regret, Sadio Mane Improvement, Eyes On FSG

2 hours ago
sven-botman
Non LFC

Newcastle ramp up talks for former Liverpool target Sven Botman

2 hours ago