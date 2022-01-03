'It Could Be Serious' - Midfielder Recall Worsens Fears About Thiago Injury

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson was recalled from his loan yesterday from Blackburn Rovers.

Clarkson - a Blackburn fan - didn't feature often in the latter stages of his loan spell, meaning a return to Anfield was on the cards half a season early.

He sent this message to the fans on Instagram:

"When I first knew @rovers wanted to sign me on loan there was only one place I was going. Although it hasn’t gone to plan I would like to thank all the players, all the staff, and the fans for making me feel at home. I would love to wish the club all the best for the future and keep striving for promotion💙🤍 Now time to get back to @liverpoolfc and work harder than ever"

One Liverpool fan on Twitter is more concerned that Clarkson's recall could be a killing sign when thinking about the now-injured Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard has been out with a hip issue, and it could be, according to the fan, worse than feared with Clarkson's recall.

