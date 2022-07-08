Skip to main content

'It Was His Obsession' - Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp On Pep Lijnders Book

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has commented on his assistant manager Pep Lijnders, ahead of the Dutchman's book launch next month.

The book, titled 'intensity', is all about the behind the scenes decisions from the coaching staff during the Reds quadruple chasing season of 2021/22.

Klopp's side ultimately had to settle for a domestic cup double, after Premier League final day heartache and a Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: "Pep is unique. I’ve never met anyone like him before and I’m not sure I’ll be fortunate enough to do so again in the future. 

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

Pep Lijnders alongside Jurgen Klopp

"He is studious and coaching-obsessed; he believes in the training process with a passion I’ve never seen before. It was his obsession with chronicling everything we do that led to this project happening. This diary, this book, our story of 2021-22.

"He was tentative when asking whether or not he should do it. We had just arrived in Evian from Austria for the final part of our training camp in July 2021 when he raised it. 

"At that stage no-one knew the adventure we were about to embark on over the next nine months, but Pep could sense something special was brewing.

"We do things our own way. People who read this will feel an even greater connection to our team."

