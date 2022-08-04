Skip to main content

'It Won’t Be Too Long' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Provides Fitness Update

In a recent interview, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has provided an update about his fitness status after sustaining an injury during pre-season.

The French International was seen limping off 12 minutes after the start of the second half of Liverpool’s recent friendly with Strasbourg at Anfield. 

Ibrahima Konate

It's a credit to Liverpool's depth at centre back that his absence will be more than adequately managed by the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Stefan Bajcetic has also impressed in pre-season.

Ibrahima Konate has made the following comment today following his scan at the Liverpool players medical center:

"Unfortunately, I have to spend some time off the pitch but it won’t be too long. In the meantime, I will be doing my best to come back even stronger and supporting the boys."

Joe Gomez

Gomez in particular is chomping at the bit for more playing time as he attempts to secure a spot on the England World Cup Squad.

As always the LFC Transfer News team will provide updates on the length of his absence as more news becomes available. 

