'It Won't Happen Again' | Darwin Nunez Responds To His Red Card

Darwin Nunez has issued a short statement on Twitter following his sending off against Crystal Palace on Monday night after he head-butted Joachim Andersen.

The Tweet translated reads:

"I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I'm here to learn from my mistakes and it won't happen again."

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez was sent off for 'violent conduct' - which the mandatory ban for this is three games. This would mean he potentially will miss Liverpool's games against Manchester United, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United. However, he may return for the Merseyside derby against Everton at the beginning of September.

It was a moment of complete madness from Liverpool's new striker - who seemed to have been wound up by Joachim Andersen the whole time he was on the pitch. He's a young player and will learn from mistakes such as this.

