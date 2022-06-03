Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio On Liverpool's Sadio Mane Transfer Saga
Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio believes Sadio Mane would be a 'perfect' fit for Bayern Munich. The winger is set to depart the Reds this summer after sic years at the club, and the German side are the current favourites to secure the Senegalese international.
In an interview with Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said: "Bayern Munich is the natural team for him, because he wants a new challenge and Bayern needs a player like him for their future.
"Bayern Munich is perfect for Mane because they play offensive football, Nagelsmann is the perfect coach for him."
Bayern's striker Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, and many believe that Mane would be a replacement for the Polish veteran. However, Di Marzio said that the club could be open to securing booth forwards to play up top together.
Read More
""They're not depending on Robert Lewandowski but if Lewandowski will go to Barcelona, they will have a player who can play the part of Lewandowski or play with Lewandowski," he said.
"After a lot of years in Liverpool and the Premier League, I think Bayern Munich is perfect for the ambitions of Sadio Mane now."
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Extension With Liverpool 'Almost Done'
- Report: PSG Willing To Pay €50Million For Liverpool Midfielder To Replace Gini Wijnaldum
- Report: Sadio Mane To Leave Liverpool This Summer According To Fabrizio Romano - Bayern Munich 'Strong Contenders' To Sign Him
- Ten Options For Replacing Sadio Mane At Liverpool After Striker Linked To Bayern Munich. The Fans View.
- Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding
- Disgrace, Disgusting, And Disastrous: The Treatment Of Liverpool Fans At The UEFA Champions League Final In Paris
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |