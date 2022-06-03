Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio On Liverpool's Sadio Mane Transfer Saga

Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio believes Sadio Mane would be a 'perfect' fit for Bayern Munich. The winger is set to depart the Reds this summer after sic years at the club, and the German side are the current favourites to secure the Senegalese international.

In an interview with Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said: "Bayern Munich is the natural team for him, because he wants a new challenge and Bayern needs a player like him for their future.

"Bayern Munich is perfect for Mane because they play offensive football, Nagelsmann is the perfect coach for him."

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann on the touchline

Bayern's striker Robert Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, and many believe that Mane would be a replacement for the Polish veteran. However, Di Marzio said that the club could be open to securing booth forwards to play up top together.

""They're not depending on Robert Lewandowski but if Lewandowski will go to Barcelona, they will have a player who can play the part of Lewandowski or play with Lewandowski," he said.

"After a lot of years in Liverpool and the Premier League, I think Bayern Munich is perfect for the ambitions of Sadio Mane now."

