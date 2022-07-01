'It's A Happy Day' - Mohamed Salah On Signing A New Contract With Liverpool

After Liverpool announced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term deal at the club, the Egyptian has spoken of his excitement about what is to come.

Negotiations over extending his contract which had just twelve months to go had dragged on for months but now finally an agreement has been found.

After the news was announced with a brilliant video, Salah told Liverpoolfc.com exactly what he is looking forward to.

“I feel great and (I am) excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going (upwards). Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

IMAGO / PA Images

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

The timing of the new deal could not be better with pre-season training starting next week and Liverpool fans can now get excited about a few more years of their Egyptian King.

