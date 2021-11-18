'It's Great News For Liverpool' - Paul Robinson On When He Expects Harvey Elliott To Return

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been discussing Harvey Elliott's positive progress in the rehab of his ankle injury and believes it won't be too long before the player is back in action for Liverpool.

The player who had been a revelation in a good start to the season for Liverpool dislocated his ankle in a challenge in the second half of the Leeds clash at Elland Road in September.

There has been a lot of positive updates on social media in respect of Elliott's progress during his recovery with the latest from Liverpool's official twitter account earlier this week.

Robinson On When He Thinks Elliott Will Return To Action

Robinson was speaking to Football Insider when he gave a very positive assessment as to when he thinks the 18 year old could return for his club.

“It looked like a bad injury at the time.

“He is recovering very quickly if he is already back out on the grass and doing leg presses.

“It’s great news for Liverpool because they are light in that area.

“Elliott was in brilliant form before his injury. Hopefully it doesn’t take him long to rediscover that form when he returns.

“Players are looked after very carefully these days. But, if he is back out on the grass I’d expect him to be back in contention before the new year. I’d estimate it’s a case of weeks not months now.”

Assuming Robinson is accurate in his assessment, the news will come as a welcome boost to manager Jurgen Klopp who has been nursing another injury crisis amongst his midfield players.

