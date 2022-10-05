Skip to main content

'It's Never Going To Happen' - A Club Chairman On Bellingham Liverpool Links

Peterborough Chairman and Liverpool fan Darragh MacAnthony has commented on the possibility of Jude Bellingham moving to Liverpool.

Will he? Won't he? Borussia Dortmund and England Starlet Jude Bellingham has been the subject of heavy transfer speculation for what many believe to be a match made in heaven move to Liverpool for some time now.

The Reds midfield continues to age, with the quality of performance of Jurgen Klopp's engine room facing wide criticism, with many believing it's time Klopp refreshed his personnel in the middle of the park.

Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham

Whether the lack of midfield investment is the doing of the owners or Klopp himself is an entirely different issue, however, Jude Bellingham is currently tipped as the player to 'solve' the current midfield concerns.

However, Peterborough chairman and Liverpool supporter Darragh MacAnthony believes Liverpool don't stand a chance of landing the Dortmund ace.

Speaking on the Hard Truth podcast, MacAnthony said "Do people seriously think Liverpool are signing Jude Bellingham? Get a grip! With Man City, Chelsea and the wealth out there, Real Madrid, you think Bellingham is going to Liverpool? 

Don’t waste your time on that one, it’s never going to happen. That boy, I think he’ll go to Man City, they’ll sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona, Gundogan will go back to Germany and spend their money.

Manchester City Aston Villa Pep Guardiola Steven Gerrard

One of the key factors in the motion that Bellingham will end up at Anfield next summer is the claims that he himself is a Liverpool supporter, who idolised ex-captain and legend Steven Gerrard growing up.

Liverpool's wealth may not be on the same scale as some of the other team's perusing the 19-year-old, but they are competing for top honours still alongside the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Despite this, the Peterborough chairman can't see a world in which the club he supports secures the services of Jude Bellingham.

LiverpoolReal MadridChelseaManchester City

