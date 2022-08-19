Skip to main content

'It's Too Early' | Mohamed Salah On The Title Race With Manchester City

Mohamed Salah insisted it was "too early to think about the gap to Manchester City" when speaking to Sky Sports, ahead of Liverpool’s highly anticipated visit to Old Trafford to play Manchester United, who are currently bottom of the Premier League.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Egyptian said "we didn't start the way we wanted to", referring to Liverpool's slow start which has seen them pick up two draws to start the season, but he insisted it was "part of the game" and that the players "have to react".

He was asked during the interview whether the prospect of Manchester City having a seven-point lead over Liverpool by Monday night will add more pressure to an already difficult challenge of winning at Old Trafford.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Salah was quick to note that Liverpool's rivalry with Manchester United ensures that the two clubs are "the biggest two teams in England" and that it is a "special game for everybody." He also held out on his belief that it was "too early" to think about the title race.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Perfectly Officiated' - Mike Dean Praise For Paul Tierney After Liverpool & Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Liverpool's New Signing Darwin Nunez - Former Coaches Speak To His Temper and Disposition

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Joe Gomez
News

Joe Gomez Set to Start Against Manchester United According to Jurgen Klopp

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United
Quotes

'It Could Be Three Or Four' - Former Red Predicts Convincing Victory When Manchester United & Liverpool Clash

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

Breaking: New Long-Term Contract Given To Academy Chief Alex Inglethorpe

By Rowan Lee
Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag
Match Coverage

Manchester United v Liverpool Team News | Firmino & Martial To Return?

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp, Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'You Need That Mix Of Experience And Youth' - Former Liverpool Winger On Current Reds Options Amid Injury Concerns

By Rowan Lee
Mohamed Salah Luke Shaw
Match Coverage

Manchester United v Liverpool: Key Matchups | Luis Diaz | Mohamed Salah | Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr