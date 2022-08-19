'It's Too Early' | Mohamed Salah On The Title Race With Manchester City
Mohamed Salah insisted it was "too early to think about the gap to Manchester City" when speaking to Sky Sports, ahead of Liverpool’s highly anticipated visit to Old Trafford to play Manchester United, who are currently bottom of the Premier League.
Liverpool's Egyptian said "we didn't start the way we wanted to", referring to Liverpool's slow start which has seen them pick up two draws to start the season, but he insisted it was "part of the game" and that the players "have to react".
He was asked during the interview whether the prospect of Manchester City having a seven-point lead over Liverpool by Monday night will add more pressure to an already difficult challenge of winning at Old Trafford.
Salah was quick to note that Liverpool's rivalry with Manchester United ensures that the two clubs are "the biggest two teams in England" and that it is a "special game for everybody." He also held out on his belief that it was "too early" to think about the title race.
