Ivory Coast v Egypt: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Round Of 16 | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action
Mohamed Salah's Egypt take on the Ivory Coast on Wednesday in the Africa Cup Of Nations round of 16 and we now bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
Egypt qualified in second place in Group D behind Nigeria and will face a tough opponent in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.
The winners will take on either Morocco or Malawi in the quarter finals and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 4:00pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:00am ET
Pacific time: 08:00am PT
Read More
Central time: 10:00am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 21:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 02:00 AEST
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
