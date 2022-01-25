Skip to main content
Ivory Coast v Egypt: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Round Of 16 | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action

Mohamed Salah's Egypt take on the Ivory Coast on Wednesday in the Africa Cup Of Nations round of 16 and we now bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

Egypt qualified in second place in Group D behind Nigeria and will face a tough opponent in the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

The winners will take on either Morocco or Malawi in the quarter finals and here are the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Mohamed Salah

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 4:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:00am ET

Pacific time: 08:00am PT

Read More

Central time: 10:00am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 21:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:00 AEST

Where To Watch / Live Stream

