James Milner Agrees To New One-Year Contract With Liverpool | Turned Down Two Offers From Premier League Clubs

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has agreed to a new deal with the club after turning down interest from MLS sides and two Premier League clubs.

Liverpool have a busy summer ahead. The club are in the process of negotiating with Bayern Munich over Sadio Mane's impending departure as well as dealing with Mohamed Salah's uncertain Liverpool future.

Most supporters are concerned with what players will be brought in this season but retaining key figures is just as important.

This is why today's contract news is so exciting.

According to The Athletic, James Milner has agreed to a new one-year contract with Liverpool Football Club.

The agreement was reached over the past 48 hours and official confirmation from the club is expected to happen at some point this week.

Milner accepted Liverpool's offer that included a significant wage cut in order to stay with the Anfield side.

The English veteran turned down several lucrative offers including two-year deals with two Premier League clubs as well as an offer from one Major League Soccer side in America.

James Milner's leadership on and off the pitch is a quality that cannot be replaced so retaining him is a major boost to Jurgen Klopp's side.

With Milner's contract completed, will we see more deals start to happen?

