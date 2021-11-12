Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Shares His Thoughts On Steven Gerrard Being Named Aston Villa Manager

Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool Legend And Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher Reacts To Steven Gerrard Being Named Aston Villa Manager

The Liverpool legend and former teammate of the now Aston Villa manager reacts to Steven Gerrard's appointment.
Author:

In light of Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa, former teammate Jamie Carragher has offered his thoughts on the deal.

Carragher spoke on Sky Sports after the deal was announced earlier this afternoon.

Here's what he had to say:

"To get a job as big as Villa is fantastic for Stevie, it gives him a big opportunity to push for European places.

I think it's a great job for Steven"

Gerrard leaves Scottish champions Rangers after completing an impressive invincible season with them last campaign. 

Read More: Report: Growing Confidence Reveals Brendan Rodgers Will Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Manager of Manchester United

Read More: Report: Liverpool In Pole Position To Sign Torino Centre Back Gleison Bremer With Serie A Rivals Napoli Also Monitoring

He won Rangers their 55th league title and prevented Celtic from going 10 league titles on the bounce.

Steven Gerrard

Earlier last month the former Liverpool man was linked to the Newcastle job but he strongly turned down the rumours, quickly putting them to bed.

Read More

However, this time round Aston Villa has proved too much of an attractive destination for the former Liverpool captain to turn down.

Aston Villa currently sit 16th in the Premier League and after sacking former manager Dean Smith, will be hoping for a real improvement.

premier-league-7-2-liverpool-prend-une-fessee-contre-aston-villa-icon_55877896295893-1536x928

Carragher also said the following in response to a question asking whether this move was a stepping stone to the Liverpool job for Gerrard:

"No and I think it's disrespectful to Stevie and I think it's disrespectful to Aston Villa that this comes up

I can assure you Aston Villa is not a stepping stone club for anyone. They've won the European Cup, they're the biggest club in the Midlands and one of the biggest clubs in the UK."

Steven Gerrard Jamie Carragher

With no wins in the last five games, this isn't an easy job for the 41-year-old by any means. There is a lot of work that has got to be put in in order to secure a good finish come the end of the season for the Claret and Blues.

However, with the right style of play and fans on board with the project and ideas, there is no doubt that the Liverpudlian can do a great job.

Gary McCalister and the rest of the backroom staff that Gerrard had at Rangers, are expected to join him at Aston Villa. This will be included in the £4.5m compensation package Aston Villa paid Rangers in order to secure the services of Gerrard and his team.

Read More: Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Is Wanted By Super Agent Jorge Mendes As He Eyes Up Liverpool Move After Barcelona And Real Madrid Attempts Failed

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers after the Barclays Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.
News

Brendan Rodgers Ruining Liverpool Reputation With Links To Manchester United

just now
Philippe Countinho Tite
Articles

Brazil Manager Tite Keen To Help Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho Re-Capture Liverpool Form

15 minutes ago
Tom Clayton
Interviews

Promising Liverpool Youngster Tom Clayton Talks Steven Gerrard And Possibility Of Going On Loan

30 minutes ago
Xavi Thiago Andres Iniesta an
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Wants to Sign Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara

48 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Shares His Thoughts On Steven Gerrard Being Named Aston Villa Manager

1 hour ago
Nigel Farage Donald Trump Boris Johnson
Interviews

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Slams Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage

1 hour ago
Arsene Wenger
News

Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk To Meet With FIFA Chief Arsene Wenger To Discuss Biennial World Cup Proposal

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Provides Injury Update On Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane

3 hours ago