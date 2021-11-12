Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Shares His Thoughts On Steven Gerrard Being Named Aston Villa Manager

The Liverpool legend and former teammate of the now Aston Villa manager reacts to Steven Gerrard's appointment.

In light of Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa, former teammate Jamie Carragher has offered his thoughts on the deal.

Carragher spoke on Sky Sports after the deal was announced earlier this afternoon.

Here's what he had to say:

"To get a job as big as Villa is fantastic for Stevie, it gives him a big opportunity to push for European places.

I think it's a great job for Steven"

Gerrard leaves Scottish champions Rangers after completing an impressive invincible season with them last campaign.

He won Rangers their 55th league title and prevented Celtic from going 10 league titles on the bounce.

Earlier last month the former Liverpool man was linked to the Newcastle job but he strongly turned down the rumours, quickly putting them to bed.

However, this time round Aston Villa has proved too much of an attractive destination for the former Liverpool captain to turn down.

Aston Villa currently sit 16th in the Premier League and after sacking former manager Dean Smith, will be hoping for a real improvement.

Carragher also said the following in response to a question asking whether this move was a stepping stone to the Liverpool job for Gerrard:

"No and I think it's disrespectful to Stevie and I think it's disrespectful to Aston Villa that this comes up

I can assure you Aston Villa is not a stepping stone club for anyone. They've won the European Cup, they're the biggest club in the Midlands and one of the biggest clubs in the UK."

With no wins in the last five games, this isn't an easy job for the 41-year-old by any means. There is a lot of work that has got to be put in in order to secure a good finish come the end of the season for the Claret and Blues.

However, with the right style of play and fans on board with the project and ideas, there is no doubt that the Liverpudlian can do a great job.

Gary McCalister and the rest of the backroom staff that Gerrard had at Rangers, are expected to join him at Aston Villa. This will be included in the £4.5m compensation package Aston Villa paid Rangers in order to secure the services of Gerrard and his team.