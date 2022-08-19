Joe Gomez Set to Start Against Manchester United According to Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp delivered his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s game against Manchester United on Monday night and confirmed that Joe Gomez looks very likely to start at Old Trafford.
When speaking to the media ahead of his team's visit to Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp said this:
"He [Joe Gomez] looks great in training, so he's back, he was not in the squad last week but now it is completely normal training and hopefully it stays like this and he will start."
Joe Gomez missed out on starting against Crystal Palace as he was not deemed fully fit to play 90 minutes of football. In his place was Nat Phillips, who Jurgen Klopp praised in his press conference. Joe Gomez did feature in the last game - coming on for Phillips for the majority of the second half.
This is reassuring news as the return of Joe Gomez slightly bolsters the defensive options given to Jurgen Klopp. Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Calvin Ramsay are still absent and won't feature against Manchester United on Monday evening.
