Skip to main content

Joel Matip is Still a Doubt for Liverpool's Trip to Old Trafford

Joel Matip was spotted in training on Thursday but was not taking part in any ball work - casting further doubt over his availability for Liverpool’s next match against Manchester United.

The AXA Training Centre has a more than welcomed return for Joel Matip on Thursday after he missed Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night.

Joel Matip

Unlike his teammate Roberto Firmino, the Cameroonian did not take part in any ball work during his return to training, which may suggest that his road to recovery back into the starting lineup may take more time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Monday night that he doesn't expect Joel Matip to be available for a match for a further fortnight due to a groin strain.

Joel Matip joins Liverpool's ever-growing injury list, with Nat Phillips having to step into line against Crystal Palace after Joe Gomez was deemed only fit enough for the bench.

Taking into account Jurgen Klopp's estimations for Joel Matip's length of absence, he will almost certainly miss Liverpool's game against Manchester United on Monday, and very may well be out for the Reds' home tie against Bournemouth on the following Saturday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino
News

Roberto Firmino Back in Full Training Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Christian Eriksen
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Wolverhampton | One Player To Sign | Christian Eriksen

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
News

Virgil van Dijk Spotted in Training After Social Media Panic

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Marc Bridge-Wilkinson
Quotes

Praise For Two Liverpool Youngsters After Promising Start To The Season

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'We're Ready For It' - Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Sends Manchester United A Warning Ahead Of Monday Clash

By Rowan Lee
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Let's Not Get Carried Away With Ourselves' - TalkSport Pundit Claims Premier League Title Race Is Still Open

By Rowan Lee
Sporting CP Matheus Nunes
News

Liverpool Still Keen On Signing Midfielder Matheus Nunes But Would Wait Until Next Season And Potentially Pay Double

By Justin Foster
John Barnes Liverpool
Quotes

'The Form Isn’t Concerning' - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Start to Season

By Matty Orme