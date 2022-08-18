Joel Matip is Still a Doubt for Liverpool's Trip to Old Trafford

Joel Matip was spotted in training on Thursday but was not taking part in any ball work - casting further doubt over his availability for Liverpool’s next match against Manchester United.

The AXA Training Centre has a more than welcomed return for Joel Matip on Thursday after he missed Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Unlike his teammate Roberto Firmino, the Cameroonian did not take part in any ball work during his return to training, which may suggest that his road to recovery back into the starting lineup may take more time.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Monday night that he doesn't expect Joel Matip to be available for a match for a further fortnight due to a groin strain.

Joel Matip joins Liverpool's ever-growing injury list, with Nat Phillips having to step into line against Crystal Palace after Joe Gomez was deemed only fit enough for the bench.

Taking into account Jurgen Klopp's estimations for Joel Matip's length of absence, he will almost certainly miss Liverpool's game against Manchester United on Monday, and very may well be out for the Reds' home tie against Bournemouth on the following Saturday.

