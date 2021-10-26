Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Becomes All-Time Passing Player In Premier League History After Sunday's Match Against Manchester United

Jordan Henderson became Premiere League's all-time player with the most passes in Sunday's 5-0 humiliating defeat of Manchester United.

Henderson took his total passes in the Premier League to 17,002, surpassing Gareth Barry in the chart. This is an incredible personal achievement for the Sunderland-born lad.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Liverpool captain doesn't get the credit he deserves on occasion. Liverpool have many world class players and standout players in the team that will get all the credit.

Jordan Henderson isn't as standout as your Mohamed Salahs and Virgil Van Dijk but he has just as much impact.

Having taken over the greatest captain and player Liverpool had in Steven Gerrard, which instantly comes with added pressure of performing.

Henderson has never let that pressure bother him and has been the best possible captain Liverpool could've hoped for.

On and off the pitch, the English midfielder has been an inspiration and has guided this Liverpool team to it's first Premier League title and a Champions League.

Here's the list of Premier League's all-time top passes:

Author Verdict

As much as Hendo has helped us win team trophies, he more than deserves an individual accolade to go with them.

We all had our doubts when he came in but were willing to give him a chance. I dont think it was about him as a footballer, it was more of taking over from Steven Gerrard. Anyone who did would've been the same.

His passing ability is so underrated. The pass for Mohamed Salah's hat trick goal was sensational. If that was Kevin De Bruyne, you'd be seeing a Sky Sports special named 'Pass of the Century' on the next morning.

Jordan Henderson, enjoy this record. You deserve it.