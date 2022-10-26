Jordan Henderson Cleared By FA After Recent Allegations By Arsenal's Gabriel

Jordan Henderson has garnered a well-deserved reputation as an ambassador for charitable and social platforms. His off-the-field charity work with the NHS and his continued support off anti-racist campaigns has been publically acknowledged.

It was insulting then to hear that there was speculation from fans and pundits that a comment he had made to Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was of a racist nature.

Henderson has always been very clear with his stance on racism, and the issues surrounding it, and had this to say back in August of 2021.

“On behalf of all of the players at Liverpool, I want to restate our commitment to taking the knee in the Premier League this season and welcome the decision that was taken by the Premier League last week,”

Henderson cleared by FA IMAGO / Xinhua

It was encouraging then to see the FA clear Henderson of any wrongdoing in an official statement released today published by The Times.

“The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence. None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout. Whilst the FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.”

Klopp awaits his fate IMAGO / PA Images

Now that Henderson has been fully vindicated Liverpool will wait to hear again from the FA on the fate of Jurgen Klopp who will receive word this week on his punishment for yelling at assistant referee Gary Beswick.

Klopp was rightly outraged that Mohamed Salah was not given a foul when he was clearly pulled down by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. He received a straight red card for the outburst.

