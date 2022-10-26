Skip to main content
Jordan Henderson Cleared By FA After Recent Allegations By Arsenal's Gabriel

IMAGO / Action Plus

Jordan Henderson Cleared By FA After Recent Allegations By Arsenal's Gabriel

The FA has released a statement today that vindicates Jordan Henderson after a lengthy and thorough investigation they conducted following allegations of an inappropriate comment made to Gabriel Magalhaes during a Premier League clash with Arsenal.

Jordan Henderson has garnered a well-deserved reputation as an ambassador for charitable and social platforms. His off-the-field charity work with the NHS and his continued support off anti-racist campaigns has been publically acknowledged. 

It was insulting then to hear that there was speculation from fans and pundits that a comment he had made to Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was of a racist nature.

Henderson has always been very clear with his stance on racism, and the issues surrounding it, and had this to say back in August of 2021.

“On behalf of all of the players at Liverpool, I want to restate our commitment to taking the knee in the Premier League this season and welcome the decision that was taken by the Premier League last week,” 

Henderson cleared by FA

Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott

It was encouraging then to see the FA clear Henderson of any wrongdoing in an official statement released today published by The Times.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence. None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout. Whilst the FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.”

Klopp awaits his fate

Jurgen Klopp

Now that Henderson has been fully vindicated Liverpool will wait to hear again from the FA on the fate of Jurgen Klopp who will receive word this week on his punishment for yelling at assistant referee Gary Beswick.

Klopp was rightly outraged that Mohamed Salah was not given a foul when he was clearly pulled down by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. He received a straight red card for the outburst.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance Revealed Amid Liverpool & Real Madrid Interest

By Neil Andrew
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Liverpool's Missing Players For Champions League Clash With Ajax

By Neil Andrew
Joel Matip Liverpool Virgil van Dijk Darwin Nunez Fabinho
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League Group A: What Do Liverpool Need To Qualify For The Round Of 16?

By Neil Andrew
Barcelona
Match Coverage

Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool Predicted Lineup, Thiago Still Out, Konate & Nunez To Return?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Ajax Mohamed Salah Calvin Bassey
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League Group A

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
News

Liverpool Injury News: Huge Updates On Darwin Nunez, Thiago Alcantara, And Ibrahima Konate

By Damon Carr
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Ajax v Liverpool: Live Stream Details, Where To Watch On TV, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew