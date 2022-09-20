Jordan Henderson Injury Update - Positive News For Liverpool

There was some positive news for Liverpool fans on Monday morning with Jordan Henderson called up to the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

The Liverpool skipper has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he picked up in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Newcastle United earlier this month and was not expected to return until after the international break.

It would appear however that he is ahead of schedule with his recovery and will be ready to return to full training with England this week.

IMAGO / PA Images

This will come as a huge boost for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who is still without the injured trio Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita.

Henderson's return to full training may mean he gets some much-needed minutes for England ahead of Liverpool's return to Premier League action on Saturday, 1st October when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

England face Italy in Milan on Friday before facing Germany at Wembley on Tuesday as they bid to overcome a disappointing start to their Nations League campaign.

