Jordan Henderson Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool Clash With Leicester
Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the injury that Jordan Henderson picked up in the 3-1 victory against Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool's skipper was involved in a heavy challenge that hurt his back in the first half of the clash against the Bluebirds but managed to play on and complete 78 minutes before being substituted for Thiago Alcantara.
It looks like the 31-year-old is still feeling the effects of the knock and he was not pictured in the training photos from Tuesday's session.
At his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Leicester City on Thursday and as reported by Liverpoolfc.com, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the midfielder is still nursing the injury and will be assessed prior to the match.
In addition to the issue with Henderson, Klopp also confirmed that Sadio Mane would miss the game as a result of Senegal's AFCON victory.
Whilst both players may miss the game against the Foxes, Klopp confirmed the absences would be short-term in nature.
“Hendo has a little bit (of a) back problem from the last game and Sadio is not here, but neither issue will be long term, so that’s good.”
The good news for the German however is that the international break has given several of his squad who were nursing injuries the opportunity to return and he has nearly a full squad to choose from.
