Jordan Henderson Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead of Burnley Premier League Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on skipper Jordan Henderson's back injury ahead of the Premier League clash with Burnley on Sunday.

The 31-year-old missed the 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Anfield on Thursday after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge in last weekend's FA Cup game against Cardiff injuring his back in the process.

There was some positive news however as Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that he expects the midfielder to return for the game at Turf Moor.

"Hendo, yes, definitely will be back.

"That's the plan, was the plan before the game and is still the plan now. If nothing happens, he will play on Sunday.

There was further encouragement a bit later on Friday in terms of Henderson's recovery when Liverpool's official twitter account posted a picture of the player out on the grass training.

For the first time in a very long time, Klopp has a full squad at his disposal with Sadio Mane also now having returned from his AFCON duties.

