Jordan Henderson Sets New Record As Liverpool Captain In FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson set a new record on Saturday in his team's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The Reds won 6-5 on penalties after an enthralling match that saw both teams miss a whole host of chances as the match finished 0-0.

Sadio Mane passed up Liverpool's first opportunity to win the shootout when he saw his effort saved by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

In sudden death, however, Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount's penalty and Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to score the decisive spot-kick.

As Henderson lifted the trophy with the trademark 'Hendo shuffle', he became the first captain in Liverpool's history to lift six different trophies.

The 31-year-old has now lifted the Premier League, European Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA World Club Cup, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup as captain.

Can Liverpool and Henderson add to their trophy haul this season as they try to hunt down Manchester City in the Premier League and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final?

Regardless of what happens, Henderson will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest ever skippers.

