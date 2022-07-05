Skip to main content

Journalist Gives Liverpool Transfer Update

James Pearce has hinted that Liverpool's transfer business this summer may not be complete yet.

The Reds have made three signing this summer; Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen and club record signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp's side have also lost a few key squad members, most notably Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. As well as Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce said: "With the window open for another two months, I don’t think anyone can say with any certainty that there will be no more incomings."

Liverpool's club record signing, Darwin Nunez

Klopp's side are well covered in defence and in attack, but it is midfield reinforcements that the Reds' faithful have been demanding over recent windows.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has been a target for top teams across Europe, including Liverpool, as they seek to recruit some young blood to combat the ageing Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

"Strengthening the midfield is obviously a hot topic of debate but unless they can recruit the right player at the right price, they’ll wait until next summer to further bolster that department," Pearce added.

But, going by the Reds 'spend what you earn' policy, it seems unlikely that there will be any significant incomings this summer - especially after forking out a club record fee just last month.

Pearce continued: "However, as things stand, senior Anfield figures have indicated that they don’t expect any further signings. Klopp is happy with what he’s got."

