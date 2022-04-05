Journalist Hints That Mohamed Salah Has Signed A Contract Extension With Liverpool
It is no secret that Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are in a contract stand-off.
The Egyptian superstar is keen to earn as much as the Premier League's best such as Kevin De Bruyne. Liverpool, however, do not want to disrupt their delicately assembled wage structure.
After Salah's home country of Egypt lost to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nation's final, failed negotiations were made public by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.
The Italian journalist revealed that Liverpool and Salah's representatives had not spoken since December when negotiations broke down.
Now, it seems that a breakthrough has been made.
Mohamed Salah Contract 'Imminent'
After months of negotiations, Kevin Palmer has hinted that Mohamed Salah has signed his new contract.
This comes after Egypt's sports minister Ashraf Sobhi revealed that Salah's intentions were to renew his contract with Liverpool.
“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool.”
Ashraf Sobhi on Mohamed Salah's future
Despite Liverpool's Champions League Quarter-Final match against Benfica tonight, it seems that all eyes are on Mohamed Salah's contract situation.
